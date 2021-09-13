Teacher Retirement System of Texas Boosts Holdings in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) by 17.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,810 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in ALLETE were worth $477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALE. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in shares of ALLETE by 99.0% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in ALLETE in the first quarter worth $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ALLETE by 333.1% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of ALLETE by 52.3% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,145 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ALLETE during the 2nd quarter worth $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.48% of the company’s stock.

Get ALLETE alerts:

Shares of NYSE ALE opened at $63.99 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.47. ALLETE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.98 and a 12 month high of $73.10.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. ALLETE had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 12.99%. The business had revenue of $335.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ALLETE, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. ALLETE’s payout ratio is 75.22%.

In other news, Director Heidi E. Jimmerson sold 3,253 shares of ALLETE stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total transaction of $226,083.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

ALE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ALLETE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of ALLETE from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ALLETE currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.50.

ALLETE Company Profile

ALLETE, Inc engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility services. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and U.S. Water Services. The Regulated Operations segment includes regulated utilities; Minnesota Power; SWL&P; and investment in ATC, which regulates utilities that owns and maintains electric transmission assets.

Featured Story: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE).

Receive News & Ratings for ALLETE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALLETE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.