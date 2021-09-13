Teacher Retirement System of Texas Takes Position in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MRVI. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 545.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $254,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $225,000. Institutional investors own 44.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVI opened at $47.08 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.88. Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.62 and a 52-week high of $63.55. The stock has a market cap of $12.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.69.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $217.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.49 million. Maravai LifeSciences’s quarterly revenue was up 364.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MRVI. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Maravai LifeSciences from $46.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Maravai LifeSciences from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Maravai LifeSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.78.

About Maravai LifeSciences

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

