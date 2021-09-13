Teacher Retirement System of Texas Boosts Stake in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,364 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,137 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Bloom Energy were worth $493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 31.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 17,015,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,035,000 after purchasing an additional 4,026,498 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Bloom Energy by 12.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,510,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,170,000 after acquiring an additional 839,489 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Bloom Energy by 9.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,307,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,420,000 after acquiring an additional 196,837 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Bloom Energy by 9.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,667,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,105,000 after acquiring an additional 150,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in Bloom Energy by 7.7% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,445,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,833,000 after acquiring an additional 102,929 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Glen Griffiths sold 11,817 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.82, for a total transaction of $281,480.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,530,314.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 44,356 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.92, for a total value of $1,060,995.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 422,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,111,558.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 116,492 shares of company stock valued at $2,676,966. Corporate insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

BE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Bloom Energy in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Bloom Energy from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bloom Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Bloom Energy from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Bloom Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $19.50 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bloom Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.40.

Shares of BE opened at $19.61 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.62 and a beta of 3.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.88. Bloom Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $12.37 and a 52 week high of $44.95.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $228.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.42 million. Bloom Energy had a negative return on equity of 199.28% and a negative net margin of 13.51%. The business’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.23) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of on-site distributed power generators. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K. R. Sridhar, John Finn, Jim McElroy, Matthias Gottmann and Dien Nguyen on January 18, 2001 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

