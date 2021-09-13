Creative Planning Invests $231,000 in DiDi Global Inc. (NYSE:DIDI)

Creative Planning purchased a new position in DiDi Global Inc. (NYSE:DIDI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 16,361 shares of the ride-hailing company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in DiDi Global during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in DiDi Global during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in DiDi Global during the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in DiDi Global during the second quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC bought a new stake in DiDi Global during the second quarter valued at about $283,000. Institutional investors own 8.27% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Atlantic Securities lowered DiDi Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 26th.

NYSE DIDI opened at 8.55 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of 9.67. DiDi Global Inc. has a twelve month low of 7.16 and a twelve month high of 18.01.

DiDi Global Company Profile

DiDi Global Inc, a mobility technology platform, provides ride hailing and other services in the People's Republic of China, Brazil, Mexico, and internationally. It offers ride hailing, taxi hailing, chauffeur, hitch, and other forms of shared mobility services, as well as enterprise business ride solutions; auto solutions comprising leasing, refueling, and maintenance and repair services; electric vehicle leasing services; bike and e-bike sharing, intra-city freight, food delivery, and financial services.

