Creative Planning Cuts Position in Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS)

Creative Planning lessened its stake in Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) by 45.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,896 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Workhorse Group were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Workhorse Group by 76.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Workhorse Group by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 31,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Workhorse Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Workhorse Group by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 42,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Maritime Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Workhorse Group by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. United Maritime Capital LLC now owns 18,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 2,513 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WKHS opened at $8.74 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 2.72. Workhorse Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.07 and a 12 month high of $42.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 24.46 and a quick ratio of 21.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.28.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $1.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 million. Workhorse Group had a negative return on equity of 100.88% and a net margin of 1,095.71%. The company’s revenue was up 1233.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Workhorse Group Inc. will post -1.73 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on WKHS shares. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Workhorse Group from $13.00 to $8.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Workhorse Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Colliers Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Workhorse Group in a report on Thursday, July 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Workhorse Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Workhorse Group from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Workhorse Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.14.

Workhorse Group Company Profile

Workhorse Group, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of sustainable solutions to the commercial transportation sector. It operates as an original equipment manufacturer, which designs and builds battery-electric vehicles including trucks and aircraft. The firm also creates all-electric delivery trucks and drone systems.

