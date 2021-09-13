Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for RH (RH)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for RH (NYSE: RH):

9/9/2021 – RH had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $725.00 to $800.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/9/2021 – RH had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $720.00 to $760.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/9/2021 – RH had its price target raised by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $725.00 to $770.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/9/2021 – RH had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $660.00 to $700.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/9/2021 – RH had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $650.00 to $710.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/9/2021 – RH had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $770.00 to $790.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/16/2021 – RH had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $750.00 to $850.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

RH stock opened at $694.47 on Monday. RH has a 12-month low of $330.64 and a 12-month high of $744.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $689.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $636.72. The stock has a market cap of $14.60 billion, a PE ratio of 50.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.49.

RH (NYSE:RH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $8.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.58 by $1.90. RH had a return on equity of 156.85% and a net margin of 12.57%. The firm had revenue of $989.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $972.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that RH will post 22.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RH by 576.9% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of RH by 3.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 31,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of RH by 48.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 87,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,688,000 after purchasing an additional 28,841 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of RH during the second quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, black and white Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of RH by 74.3% in the second quarter. black and white Capital LP now owns 66,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,221,000 after acquiring an additional 28,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

