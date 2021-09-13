Creative Planning Has $243,000 Holdings in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Creative Planning cut its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,469 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 234 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DLB. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 59.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DLB opened at $94.73 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.71, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.96. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $63.45 and a one year high of $104.74.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $286.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.06 million. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 23.11%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Dolby Laboratories’s payout ratio is 38.26%.

Separately, Barrington Research upgraded Dolby Laboratories from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd.

In other Dolby Laboratories news, SVP Steven E. Forshay sold 1,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.52, for a total transaction of $171,688.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 29,457 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total value of $2,840,243.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 221,654 shares of company stock valued at $21,936,710 over the last 90 days. 37.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dolby Laboratoties, Inc designs and manufactures audio and imaging products for the cinema, television, broadcast, and entertainment industries. Its products include Cinema Imaging, Cinema Audio, Dolby Conference Phone, Dolby Voice Room, and Other Products. The company was founded by Ray Milton Dolby in 1965 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

