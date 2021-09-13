Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) Shares Sold by Creative Planning

Creative Planning decreased its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) by 77.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,044 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 16,921 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Spirit AeroSystems were worth $238,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 27.1% during the second quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 25,563 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 5,458 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 1.9% in the second quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,989 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Empire Life Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 3.7% in the second quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 119,934 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,660,000 after purchasing an additional 4,242 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 21.4% in the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 2,964,583 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $140,029,000 after purchasing an additional 522,641 shares during the period. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 16.3% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 7,580 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the period. 73.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SPR opened at $38.14 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.34. The company has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of -5.22 and a beta of 2.10. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.26 and a 1 year high of $53.63.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $956.45 million. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 52.84% and a negative net margin of 21.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($2.28) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.10%. Spirit AeroSystems’s payout ratio is presently -0.70%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SPR shares. Bank of America raised shares of Spirit AeroSystems from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.27.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aero structures for commercial and defense aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, Wing Systems, and All Other. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems.

