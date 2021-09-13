RH (RH) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for RH (NYSE: RH):

9/9/2021 – RH had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $725.00 to $800.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/9/2021 – RH had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $720.00 to $760.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/9/2021 – RH had its price target raised by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $725.00 to $770.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/9/2021 – RH had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $660.00 to $700.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/9/2021 – RH had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $650.00 to $710.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/9/2021 – RH had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $770.00 to $790.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/16/2021 – RH had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $750.00 to $850.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE RH opened at $694.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.97. RH has a 52 week low of $330.64 and a 52 week high of $744.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.14, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $689.08 and its 200 day moving average is $636.72.

RH (NYSE:RH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $8.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.58 by $1.90. RH had a return on equity of 156.85% and a net margin of 12.57%. The company had revenue of $989.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $972.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.90 earnings per share. RH’s revenue was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that RH will post 22.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in RH by 17.9% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 92 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of RH by 1.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of RH by 1.0% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of RH by 2.4% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Enlightenment Research LLC grew its holdings in shares of RH by 2.5% during the second quarter. Enlightenment Research LLC now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

