Creative Planning Sells 1,679 Shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND)

Creative Planning trimmed its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) by 46.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,679 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S were worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ASND. RA Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 9.3% during the first quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,412,228 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $826,408,000 after purchasing an additional 546,890 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 60.6% in the first quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 1,436,981 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $185,198,000 after acquiring an additional 542,448 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 4.8% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,046,890 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $779,323,000 after acquiring an additional 279,363 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 547.7% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 302,422 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,975,000 after acquiring an additional 255,728 shares during the period. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 50.1% in the first quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 505,159 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,105,000 after acquiring an additional 168,659 shares during the period.

NASDAQ ASND opened at $154.44 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.22. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a twelve month low of $109.36 and a twelve month high of $183.98. The company has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.04 and a beta of 0.80.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.75) by $0.25. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 56.44% and a negative net margin of 9,108.77%. Analysts expect that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ASND shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $197.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $187.00 price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.88.

Ascendis Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug candidates. It specializes on its TransCon technologies to create prodrugs that provide for the predictable and sustained release of an unmodified parent drug. The company was founded by Jan Moller Mikkelsen, Dirk Vetter, and Harald Rau in September 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.

