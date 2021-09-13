Creative Planning Sells 2,103 Shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Creative Planning decreased its holdings in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 31.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,647 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,103 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Loews were worth $254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Corp increased its stake in shares of Loews by 375.2% during the first quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 556 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Loews during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of Loews during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Loews during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Loews by 27.8% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,053 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. 59.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Loews alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on L. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Loews from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Loews from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

In other news, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 9,166 shares of Loews stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total transaction of $509,262.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO David B. Edelson sold 12,863 shares of Loews stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.92, for a total transaction of $719,298.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,296,242.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 22,590 shares of company stock worth $1,259,765 in the last 90 days. 16.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of L stock opened at $53.49 on Monday. Loews Co. has a 12-month low of $32.75 and a 12-month high of $59.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.61 and its 200 day moving average is $54.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.93.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th.

About Loews

Loews Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the oil and gas business. It operates through the following segments: CNA Financial, Diamond Offshore, Boardwalk Pipeline, Loews Hotels and Corporate. The CNA Financial segment offers property, casualty, insurance, and underwriting services.

Featured Story: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding L? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Loews Co. (NYSE:L).

Receive News & Ratings for Loews Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loews and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.