Financial Survey: Addex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADXN) vs. Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER)

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) and Addex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADXN) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Omeros and Addex Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Omeros $73.81 million 13.23 -$138.06 million ($1.84) -8.49 Addex Therapeutics $4.14 million 19.74 -$13.72 million ($3.07) -3.24

Addex Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Omeros. Omeros is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Addex Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Omeros has a beta of 1.12, meaning that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Addex Therapeutics has a beta of 2.17, meaning that its share price is 117% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Omeros and Addex Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Omeros -160.94% N/A -62.85% Addex Therapeutics -325.02% -76.18% -58.27%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Omeros and Addex Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Omeros 0 0 4 1 3.20 Addex Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00

Omeros currently has a consensus target price of $40.60, suggesting a potential upside of 159.76%. Addex Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $28.00, suggesting a potential upside of 181.41%. Given Addex Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Addex Therapeutics is more favorable than Omeros.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

55.7% of Omeros shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.2% of Addex Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 9.9% of Omeros shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Omeros beats Addex Therapeutics on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Omeros

Omeros Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the discovery, development, and commercializing of both small-molecule and protein therapeutics for large market. It also offers orphan indications targeting inflammation, coagulopathies, and disorders of the central nervous system. The company was founded by Gregory A. Demopulos and Pamela Pierce Palmer on June 16, 1994 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

About Addex Therapeutics

Addex Therapeutics Ltd, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule pharmaceutical products for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in Switzerland. The company focuses on the discovery of oral small molecule allosteric modulators of G-protein coupled receptors. Its lead programs include Dipraglurant for the treatment of Parkinson's disease levodopa-induced dyskinesia, and dystonia; ADX71149 for epilepsy and undisclosed CNS disorders; and GABAB PAM for addiction. It has license and collaboration agreement with Janssen Pharmaceuticals Inc. to develop mGluR2PAM compounds for the treatment of human health. The company was formerly known as Addex Pharmaceuticals Ltd and changed its name to Addex Therapeutics Ltd in March 2012. Addex Therapeutics Ltd was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland.

