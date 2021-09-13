Head-To-Head Review: NeXplore (OTCMKTS:NXPC) versus GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL)

NeXplore (OTCMKTS:NXPC) and GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

59.8% of GFL Environmental shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares NeXplore and GFL Environmental’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NeXplore N/A N/A N/A GFL Environmental -16.55% 1.95% 0.70%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares NeXplore and GFL Environmental’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NeXplore N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A GFL Environmental $3.22 billion 3.77 -$742.69 million $0.13 285.62

NeXplore has higher earnings, but lower revenue than GFL Environmental.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for NeXplore and GFL Environmental, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NeXplore 0 0 0 0 N/A GFL Environmental 0 1 9 0 2.90

GFL Environmental has a consensus target price of $40.25, suggesting a potential upside of 8.40%. Given GFL Environmental’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe GFL Environmental is more favorable than NeXplore.

Volatility & Risk

NeXplore has a beta of 96.58, indicating that its stock price is 9,558% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GFL Environmental has a beta of 1.31, indicating that its stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

GFL Environmental beats NeXplore on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NeXplore

NeXplore Corporation, a development stage Web 2.0 software company, develops Internet properties and applications primarily in the United States. The company offers a range of search, display, and interactive advertising products to reach and engage targeted consumers. Its products under development consist of NeXplore Search, a search engine, featuring a graphical user interface to allow the user to interact with the search results themselves and the advertisements that are presented to them, as well as to refine their search results by leveraging the collective intelligence of social communities of other users; and NeXplore Ads, a proprietary ad creation and management platform that enables marketers to create, manage, and modify, in real time, targeted interactive online advertising campaigns. The company's developing products also include HitLabel.com, a Web destination to offer music contests, and to provide musicians with viral tools for promoting their work and staying in tune with their fans; MyCircle.com, a universally accessible, application-agnostic social computing platform to offer users with a single, customizable interface for managing various facets of their online activity; and AdCircle, an interactive, graphical, and online classified advertising platform for buyers and sellers. NeXplore Corporation was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About GFL Environmental

GFL Environmental Inc. operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers. The company's infrastructure and soil remediation business line provides remediation of contaminated soils, as well as complementary services, including civil, demolition, and excavation and shoring services. Its liquid waste management business collects, manages, transports, processes, and disposes of a range of industrial and commercial liquid wastes, as well as resells liquid waste products. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Vaughan, Canada.

