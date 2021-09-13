Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) Shares Bought by Creative Planning

Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) by 15.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,335 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Jack in the Box were worth $260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in Jack in the Box during the first quarter worth approximately $3,949,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Jack in the Box by 35.4% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,893 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,184,000 after purchasing an additional 5,205 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in Jack in the Box during the first quarter worth approximately $3,267,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 205,489 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $22,503,000 after acquiring an additional 5,308 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 197.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 649 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. 99.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.50, for a total value of $63,666.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,767,770. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ JACK opened at $100.56 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.81. Jack in the Box Inc. has a one year low of $77.69 and a one year high of $124.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $105.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.97.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $269.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.89 million. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 14.69% and a negative return on equity of 20.52%. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.85%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Jack in the Box from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $140.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Jack in the Box in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jack in the Box has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.22.

Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.

