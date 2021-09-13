Head-To-Head Analysis: REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE) vs. Isuzu Motors (OTCMKTS:ISUZY)

REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE) and Isuzu Motors (OTCMKTS:ISUZY) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

Get REE Automotive alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for REE Automotive and Isuzu Motors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score REE Automotive 0 0 2 0 3.00 Isuzu Motors 0 0 3 0 3.00

REE Automotive currently has a consensus target price of $17.50, indicating a potential upside of 197.11%. Given REE Automotive’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe REE Automotive is more favorable than Isuzu Motors.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Isuzu Motors shares are held by institutional investors. 6.0% of REE Automotive shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares REE Automotive and Isuzu Motors’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio REE Automotive N/A N/A -$9.70 million N/A N/A Isuzu Motors $18.01 billion 0.59 $401.46 million N/A N/A

Isuzu Motors has higher revenue and earnings than REE Automotive.

Profitability

This table compares REE Automotive and Isuzu Motors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets REE Automotive N/A N/A N/A Isuzu Motors 4.66% 9.47% 4.96%

Summary

Isuzu Motors beats REE Automotive on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About REE Automotive

REE Automotive Ltd. is an automotive technology. REE Automotive Ltd., formerly known as 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp, is based in NEW YORK.

About Isuzu Motors

Isuzu Motors Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of heavy-medium and light-duty trucks, buses, passenger vehicle engines, industrial-use diesel engines. Its products include ELF (Extremely Low Frequency) light-duty trucks, forward medium-duty trucks, giga heavy-duty trucks and tractors, gala sightseeing bus, erga route bus, diesel engines for passenger vehicles and industrial use, N-series light-duty trucks, F-series medium-duty trucks, C&E-series heavy-duty trucks and tractors, pick up trucks and others. The company was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for REE Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REE Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.