iShares US Consumer Goods ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK) Shares Purchased by Creative Planning

Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK) by 11.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,445 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Accel Wealth Management grew its stake in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF by 350.0% during the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,000.

Get iShares US Consumer Goods ETF alerts:

Shares of IYK opened at $185.37 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $185.14 and a 200-day moving average of $180.83. iShares US Consumer Goods ETF has a 52 week low of $142.92 and a 52 week high of $188.57.

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.

Featured Article: Reverse Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares US Consumer Goods ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Consumer Goods ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Consumer Goods ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.