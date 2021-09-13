Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:PSEP)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:PSEP) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 152,858 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,704 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September were worth $4,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 865,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,165,000 after buying an additional 26,682 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September by 3,023.6% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 340,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,788,000 after buying an additional 329,658 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 155,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,472,000 after buying an additional 50,200 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 137,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,944,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,362,000.

Shares of PSEP opened at $29.44 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.20. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September has a 12 month low of $25.50 and a 12 month high of $29.77.

