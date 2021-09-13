Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $4.57 Million Position in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,935 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.10% of Innovative Industrial Properties worth $4,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 11.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,247,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,311,000 after acquiring an additional 441,031 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 314.9% during the first quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 467,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,162,000 after acquiring an additional 354,551 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 2.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 371,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,867,000 after acquiring an additional 9,630 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 5.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 276,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,849,000 after acquiring an additional 13,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 84.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 193,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,867,000 after acquiring an additional 88,839 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Paul E. Smithers sold 3,954 shares of Innovative Industrial Properties stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $984,546.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 1,161 shares of Innovative Industrial Properties stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.01, for a total value of $39,485.61. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 37,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,281,666.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,510 shares of company stock worth $1,799,547. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Innovative Industrial Properties stock opened at $234.99 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $223.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $197.53. The stock has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.89 and a beta of 1.45. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $112.25 and a 12-month high of $253.61. The company has a quick ratio of 165.60, a current ratio of 165.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $48.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.21 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 58.72% and a return on equity of 6.64%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s revenue was up 100.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. This is a boost from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.00%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IIPR. Roth Capital raised their target price on Innovative Industrial Properties from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Innovative Industrial Properties in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $249.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research raised their target price on Innovative Industrial Properties from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Innovative Industrial Properties from $175.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Innovative Industrial Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $235.13.

Innovative Industrial Properties Profile

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of industrial properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

