Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,908 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,625 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PagSeguro Digital were worth $4,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PAGS. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 125.6% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,961,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,437,000 after acquiring an additional 2,205,944 shares during the last quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. boosted its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 4,904.0% in the 1st quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 2,067,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,705,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025,755 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,855,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545,406 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,981,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 363.4% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,293,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014,501 shares during the last quarter. 53.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Itau BBA Securities raised shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 7th. Bradesco Corretora assumed coverage on shares of PagSeguro Digital in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

Shares of NYSE PAGS opened at $55.98 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.56. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a 52 week low of $34.92 and a 52 week high of $62.83.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 14.22%. The firm had revenue of $447.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.71 million. Equities research analysts expect that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PagSeguro Digital

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions focused on Micro-Merchants, Small Companies and Medium-Sized Companies, or Small Medium Enterprises. Its business model covers the following pillars: Multiple digital payment solutions; In-person payments via POS devices that sell to merchants; Free digital accounts; Issuer of prepaid cards to clients for spending or withdrawing account balances, and Operating as an acquirer.

