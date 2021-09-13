Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $4.75 Million Stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX) by 143.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,716 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,311 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.42% of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF worth $4,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPYX. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 20.1% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 36,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,611,000 after buying an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $254,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYX opened at $110.46 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.39. SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a 1 year low of $79.59 and a 1 year high of $112.75.

