Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases Shares of 191,518 Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 191,518 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,255,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.87% of Identiv at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INVE. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Identiv by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,515 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 3,895 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Identiv by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 302,639 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,468,000 after buying an additional 4,639 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Identiv by 180.9% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,097 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 8,435 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Identiv by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 72,179 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 9,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Identiv by 77.0% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 24,684 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 10,738 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on INVE. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Identiv from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Identiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

NASDAQ:INVE opened at $19.89 on Monday. Identiv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.51 and a 52 week high of $20.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $440.76 million, a PE ratio of -497.25 and a beta of 1.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.95.

Identiv, Inc engages in the provision of physical security and secure identification solutions. Its products include physical access control and video, logical access control, credentials, and RFID inlays and tags. The firm serves the government, healthcare, airports and aviation, and education. It operates through the Identity and Premises segments.

