Russell Investments Group Ltd. Cuts Position in Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 206,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105,352 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Neuronetics were worth $3,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Neuronetics by 33.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 4,338 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Neuronetics by 3.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 150,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after acquiring an additional 4,780 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Neuronetics by 1,899.3% in the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 5,736 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in Neuronetics in the first quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Neuronetics in the first quarter worth about $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Neuronetics alerts:

STIM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Neuronetics from $21.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Neuronetics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.25.

In other Neuronetics news, Director Robert Cascella purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.72 per share, for a total transaction of $100,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP William Andrew Macan sold 2,591 shares of Neuronetics stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total transaction of $37,854.51. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 210,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,075,273.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 60,047 shares of company stock worth $808,718. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ STIM opened at $6.84 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.61. Neuronetics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.01 and a fifty-two week high of $22.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 11.18 and a current ratio of 11.65. The company has a market capitalization of $180.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.05 and a beta of 2.64.

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.05). Neuronetics had a negative net margin of 41.24% and a negative return on equity of 35.67%. The firm had revenue of $14.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.70 million. On average, analysts forecast that Neuronetics, Inc. will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Neuronetics Company Profile

Neuronetics, Inc commercial stage medical technology company, which engages in the designing, developing and marketing products for the patients suffering from psychiatric disorders. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm offers NeuroStar TMS, a therapy system for the treatment of major depressive disorders in adult patients.

Featured Article: Understanding Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM).

Receive News & Ratings for Neuronetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuronetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.