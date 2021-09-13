Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 22,897 Shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 28,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,897 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in DaVita were worth $3,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of DaVita by 72.5% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of DaVita by 133.8% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DaVita in the first quarter valued at $63,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of DaVita by 29.8% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in DaVita by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

Get DaVita alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of DaVita from $150.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of DaVita in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Cowen started coverage on shares of DaVita in a research report on Thursday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $146.00 target price (up previously from $135.00) on shares of DaVita in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.83.

NYSE:DVA opened at $123.05 on Monday. DaVita Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.85 and a fifty-two week high of $136.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.26.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. DaVita had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 61.00%. On average, research analysts forecast that DaVita Inc. will post 9.22 EPS for the current year.

In other DaVita news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.09, for a total transaction of $48,577.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,560,518.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paula A. Price sold 790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.66, for a total transaction of $104,801.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,410.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,963 shares of company stock valued at $5,741,151 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About DaVita

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

See Also: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA).

Receive News & Ratings for DaVita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DaVita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.