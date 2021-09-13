Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) Shares Purchased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) by 77.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 104,154 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,610 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $3,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Plug Power by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,768,929 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,142,117,000 after acquiring an additional 12,607,594 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Plug Power by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,922,604 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $283,678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300,773 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its stake in Plug Power by 567.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 6,727,350 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $241,108,000 after purchasing an additional 5,718,985 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Plug Power by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,373,132 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $192,572,000 after purchasing an additional 786,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Plug Power by 242.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,066,750 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $145,753,000 after purchasing an additional 2,878,542 shares during the last quarter. 46.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Plug Power stock opened at $24.16 on Monday. Plug Power Inc. has a one year low of $10.92 and a one year high of $75.49. The company has a market cap of $13.88 billion, a PE ratio of -15.79 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 18.94 and a current ratio of 19.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.41.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The electronics maker reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.11). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PLUG. Truist Securities lowered their target price on shares of Plug Power from $42.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Roth Capital reduced their price target on Plug Power from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Plug Power in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Plug Power from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Plug Power from $42.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.43.

In other news, insider Sanjay K. Shrestha sold 5,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.43, for a total transaction of $162,051.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

