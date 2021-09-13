Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) Stock Position Decreased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,750 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 560 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Encore Capital Group were worth $1,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,026,421 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,293,000 after acquiring an additional 86,674 shares in the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council bought a new stake in shares of Encore Capital Group during the 1st quarter worth $617,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group by 206.0% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 25,316 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 17,043 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 27,108 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salvus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group by 2.8% in the second quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,723 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter.

ECPG opened at $47.44 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. Encore Capital Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.21 and a 12-month high of $50.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.27 and a 200-day moving average of $44.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.58.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The asset manager reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.98. Encore Capital Group had a return on equity of 25.16% and a net margin of 17.36%. The business had revenue of $427.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.92 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.34 earnings per share. Encore Capital Group’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Encore Capital Group, Inc. will post 10.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ECPG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Encore Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Northland Securities increased their target price on Encore Capital Group from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Encore Capital Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

In related news, Director Laura Olle sold 958 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.64, for a total transaction of $45,639.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,268 shares in the company, valued at $1,299,047.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Encore Capital Group, Inc engages in the provision of debt management and recovery solutions for consumers and property owners across a broad range of financial assets. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, International, Europe, and Other. The company was founded in April 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

