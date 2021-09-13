Victory Capital Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 65,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,190 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of Legacy Housing worth $1,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Legacy Housing during the first quarter worth about $46,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Legacy Housing by 34.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Legacy Housing by 159.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 4,156 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Legacy Housing during the first quarter worth about $333,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Legacy Housing during the first quarter worth about $341,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.45% of the company’s stock.

Legacy Housing stock opened at $18.93 on Monday. Legacy Housing Co. has a 52 week low of $12.51 and a 52 week high of $20.29. The company has a market capitalization of $458.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.08. Legacy Housing had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 22.32%. The company had revenue of $48.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.65 million. Research analysts anticipate that Legacy Housing Co. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Legacy Housing from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. TheStreet raised Legacy Housing from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th.

In other news, major shareholder William G. Shipley sold 16,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.74, for a total transaction of $285,614.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,184,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,487,299.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 57,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.66, for a total value of $1,132,750.22. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,270,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,632,132. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 227,208 shares of company stock valued at $4,162,092 over the last three months. 40.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Legacy Housing Corp. engages in the selling, building, and financing manufactured homes and tiny houses that are distributed through a network of independent retailers and company-owned stores and are sold directly to manufactured home communities. Its products include tiny homes, singlewide, doublewide, the ultimate home, oilfield/workforce, and park housing.

