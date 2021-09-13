Insider Selling: Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Sells $2,226,533.24 in Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 7,886 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.34, for a total value of $2,226,533.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Joseph D. Mansueto also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Morningstar alerts:

On Friday, September 3rd, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 9,500 shares of Morningstar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.47, for a total value of $2,645,465.00.

On Wednesday, September 1st, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 11,641 shares of Morningstar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.38, for a total value of $3,182,416.58.

On Friday, August 27th, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 3,162 shares of Morningstar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.68, for a total value of $830,594.16.

On Monday, August 23rd, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 7,733 shares of Morningstar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.47, for a total value of $2,029,680.51.

On Monday, August 16th, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 10,505 shares of Morningstar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.38, for a total value of $2,787,816.90.

On Monday, August 9th, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 9,251 shares of Morningstar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.11, for a total value of $2,434,030.61.

On Thursday, July 22nd, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 15 shares of Morningstar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.07, for a total value of $3,781.05.

On Monday, July 12th, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 7,249 shares of Morningstar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.81, for a total transaction of $1,832,619.69.

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 6,611 shares of Morningstar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.74, for a total transaction of $1,637,809.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:MORN opened at $278.38 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $260.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $247.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $11.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.34 and a beta of 1.08. Morningstar, Inc. has a 52-week low of $151.53 and a 52-week high of $288.54.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 22.35%. The company had revenue of $415.40 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 37.3% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,069,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $690,670,000 after purchasing an additional 833,192 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Morningstar by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,364,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $607,920,000 after acquiring an additional 13,649 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Morningstar by 8.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,103,691 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $248,372,000 after acquiring an additional 83,190 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in Morningstar by 16.5% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 463,834 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $119,256,000 after purchasing an additional 65,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its position in Morningstar by 59.1% in the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 446,257 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $114,737,000 after acquiring an additional 165,736 shares during the period. 50.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Morningstar

Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers morningstar data, morningstar direct, morningstar investment management, morningstar advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, morningstar enterprise components, morningstar research, morningstar credit ratings and morningstar indexes.

Featured Article: Operating Income

Receive News & Ratings for Morningstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morningstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.