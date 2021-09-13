Universal Store Holdings Limited (ASX:UNI) Insider David MacLean Sells 250,000 Shares

Universal Store Holdings Limited (ASX:UNI) insider David MacLean sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$7.29 ($5.21), for a total value of A$1,822,000.00 ($1,301,428.57).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.77.

The business also recently declared a Final dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be given a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.36%. Universal Store’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.38%.

Universal Store Holdings Limited operates as a specialty retailer of youth casual apparel in Australia. Its products comprise third party and company owned brands of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories in various categories, including womenswear, menswear, and unisex items. The company serves 16-35 year old fashion focused customers.

