Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,135 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,115 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lindblad Expeditions were worth $1,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,067,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,074,000 after buying an additional 39,005 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,599,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,241,000 after purchasing an additional 59,028 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions during the 1st quarter worth $19,165,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 287.1% during the 1st quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 992,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,755,000 after purchasing an additional 736,002 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 808,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,940,000 after purchasing an additional 94,020 shares during the period. 63.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock opened at $13.50 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.01 and a 200-day moving average of $16.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.58, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $676.89 million, a PE ratio of -5.36 and a beta of 2.53. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.13 and a 1-year high of $21.91.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $15.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.77 million. Lindblad Expeditions had a negative net margin of 681.89% and a negative return on equity of 758.61%. On average, equities analysts expect that Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director L. Dyson Dryden sold 33,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.07, for a total transaction of $539,807.37. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,147,300 shares in the company, valued at $18,437,111. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 60,430 shares of company stock valued at $976,737 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lindblad Expeditions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Craig Hallum upgraded Lindblad Expeditions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lindblad Expeditions in a report on Monday, August 30th.

Lindblad Expeditions Profile

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of expedition cruising and travel services. It operates through the Lindblad and Natural Habitat segments. The Lindblad segment primarily includes sea-based expeditions. The Natural Habitat segment offers land-based, eco-conscious expeditions.

