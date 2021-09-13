Arizona State Retirement System Takes $291,000 Position in Ideanomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX)

Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Ideanomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 102,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HRT Financial LP lifted its holdings in Ideanomics by 160.3% during the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 996,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,908,000 after purchasing an additional 613,403 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Ideanomics by 692.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 60,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 52,811 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Ideanomics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,210,000. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC bought a new position in Ideanomics during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ideanomics by 612.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 208,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 179,317 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IDEX stock opened at $2.18 on Monday. Ideanomics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.80 and a 12-month high of $5.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.38 and a beta of -0.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.74.

Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Ideanomics had a negative return on equity of 19.57% and a negative net margin of 79.71%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ideanomics, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ideanomics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th.

About Ideanomics

Ideanomics, Inc is a global company focused on facilitating the adoption of commercial electric vehicles and developing next generation financial services and Fintech product. The firm operates through the Mobile Energy Global (MEG) and Ideanomics Capital business units. Its electric vehicle division, MEG, provides group purchasing discounts on commercial electric vehicles, EV batteries and electricity, as well as financing and charging solutions.

