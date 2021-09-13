Arizona State Retirement System Trims Position in CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,914 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 540 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in CTS were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CTS. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of CTS by 14.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 769,465 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $22,599,000 after purchasing an additional 94,428 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CTS by 2.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,081 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CTS during the first quarter worth about $364,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of CTS by 0.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 113,467 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,524,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CTS by 54.2% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 12,980 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 4,565 shares in the last quarter. 88.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CTS stock opened at $31.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.57. CTS Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.27 and a fifty-two week high of $39.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.58 and a beta of 0.69.

CTS (NYSE:CTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.14. CTS had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 7.86%. The firm had revenue of $129.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 53.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that CTS Co. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. CTS’s payout ratio is currently 14.29%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CTS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

CTS Profile

CTS Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of sensors, connectivity components, and actuators. Its products include controls, pedals, piezo sensing products, sensors, switches, transducers, electromagnetic and radio frequency interference filters, capacitors, frequency control, resistors, piezo microactuators, and rotary microactuators.

