Arizona State Retirement System Has $294,000 Position in CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its holdings in CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,914 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 540 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in CTS were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in CTS in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in CTS in the 1st quarter valued at $180,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in CTS in the 1st quarter valued at $225,000. Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new stake in CTS in the 2nd quarter valued at $270,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in CTS in the 1st quarter valued at $285,000. 88.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CTS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

CTS stock opened at $31.89 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 26.58 and a beta of 0.69. CTS Co. has a twelve month low of $20.27 and a twelve month high of $39.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.25.

CTS (NYSE:CTS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $129.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.47 million. CTS had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 7.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CTS Co. will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. CTS’s payout ratio is 14.29%.

CTS Profile

CTS Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of sensors, connectivity components, and actuators. Its products include controls, pedals, piezo sensing products, sensors, switches, transducers, electromagnetic and radio frequency interference filters, capacitors, frequency control, resistors, piezo microactuators, and rotary microactuators.

