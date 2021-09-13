Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its position in Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,959 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 1,231 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Dime Community Bancshares were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,017,009 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $181,350,000 after buying an additional 1,360,801 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Dime Community Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth about $72,000,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 620,887 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $18,713,000 after buying an additional 161,508 shares during the last quarter. Ulysses Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares by 100.1% in the 1st quarter. Ulysses Management LLC now owns 560,245 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $16,886,000 after buying an additional 280,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 524,968 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $15,823,000 after buying an additional 71,979 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.04% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dime Community Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.83.

DCOM opened at $32.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.81. Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.51 and a 1-year high of $35.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.82 and a beta of 1.17.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.14). Dime Community Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 16.58%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 19th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 16th. Dime Community Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 38.10%.

In other news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 27,014 shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total transaction of $886,059.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 139,696 shares of company stock worth $4,622,809. Corporate insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Dime Community Bancshares Profile

The largest community bank headquartered in Brooklyn, New York, chartered on April 19, 1864. The bank specializes in Commercial Mortgage finance in the NY Metro area and services depositors in 24 full service branches throughout Brooklyn, Queens, Nassau, and the Bronx.

