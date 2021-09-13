Arizona State Retirement System Lowers Stake in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its position in shares of First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 565 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in First Bancorp were worth $318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 282.5% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $222,000. 76.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Richard H. Moore acquired 2,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $42.74 per share, with a total value of $101,507.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,476 shares in the company, valued at $4,508,044.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FBNC. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of First Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

FBNC stock opened at $40.00 on Monday. First Bancorp has a 52 week low of $19.60 and a 52 week high of $48.83. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.39.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $80.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.57 million. First Bancorp had a net margin of 32.57% and a return on equity of 11.75%. On average, equities research analysts expect that First Bancorp will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. First Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 30.89%.

About First Bancorp

First Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages banking activities, with the acceptance of deposits and the making of loans. It provides range of deposit products such as checking, savings, NOW and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including various types of certificates of deposits CDs and individual retirement accounts.

