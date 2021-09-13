US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) Shares Bought by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) by 3.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in US Ecology were worth $321,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of US Ecology by 25.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Cortland Associates Inc. MO acquired a new stake in shares of US Ecology during the second quarter worth $691,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of US Ecology during the second quarter worth $213,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of US Ecology by 81.9% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of US Ecology by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 47,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,789,000 after acquiring an additional 3,034 shares during the period. 87.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ECOL opened at $35.49 on Monday. US Ecology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.89 and a 52-week high of $45.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -12.11 and a beta of 1.19.

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.06). US Ecology had a negative net margin of 9.60% and a positive return on equity of 2.33%. The business had revenue of $240.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.70 million. On average, equities analysts expect that US Ecology, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of US Ecology from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

About US Ecology

US Ecology, Inc engages in the provision of environmental services to commercial and government entities. It operates through the following segments: Waste Solutions; Field Services; and Energy Waste. The Waste Solutions segment include a range of specialty material management services including transportation, recycling, treatment and disposal of hazardous, non-hazardous, E&P and radioactive waste at company-owned landfill, wastewater, deep-well injection, and other treatment facilities.

