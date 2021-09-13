Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) versus iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) Financial Analysis

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) and iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Liquidia alerts:

This table compares Liquidia and iRhythm Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Liquidia $740,000.00 191.04 -$59.76 million ($1.76) -1.55 iRhythm Technologies $265.17 million 5.34 -$43.83 million ($1.58) -30.46

iRhythm Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Liquidia. iRhythm Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Liquidia, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Liquidia and iRhythm Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Liquidia N/A -71.68% -51.35% iRhythm Technologies -19.41% -18.41% -12.06%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

20.5% of Liquidia shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.9% of iRhythm Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 29.5% of Liquidia shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of iRhythm Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Liquidia has a beta of 0.08, suggesting that its share price is 92% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, iRhythm Technologies has a beta of 1.43, suggesting that its share price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Liquidia and iRhythm Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Liquidia 0 1 2 0 2.67 iRhythm Technologies 0 8 3 0 2.27

Liquidia presently has a consensus price target of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 83.82%. iRhythm Technologies has a consensus price target of $147.90, suggesting a potential upside of 207.36%. Given iRhythm Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe iRhythm Technologies is more favorable than Liquidia.

Summary

iRhythm Technologies beats Liquidia on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Liquidia

Liquidia Corp. operates as a holding company which through its subsidiary engages in developing and commercializing biopharmaceutical products. It engages in novel products development used in PRINT technology to transform the lives of patients. PRINT is a particle engineering platform that enables precise production of uniform drug particles designed to improve the safety, efficacy and performance of a wide range of therapies. The company was founded on June 28, 2020 and is headquartered in Morrisville, NC.

About iRhythm Technologies

iRhythm Technologies, Inc. engages in the development of monitoring and diagnostic solutions for detection of cardiac arrhythmias. It offers Zio XT, is a wearable patch-based biosensor, continuously records, and stores ECG data from every patient heartbeat for up to 14 consecutive days; and Zio AT, also provides ECG data but also provides physicians with actionable notifications during the wear period. The company was founded by Uday N. Kumar in September 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for Liquidia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liquidia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.