BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $4.75 price objective on the asset manager’s stock.

According to Zacks, “BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation provides responsive, creative and flexible capital solutions to middle-market companies. BlackRock Kelso Capital provides middle-market companies with flexible financing solutions, including senior and junior secured, unsecured and subordinated debt securities and loans, and equity securities. The Companies strategy is to provide capital to meet our clients’ current and future needs across this spectrum, creating long-term partnerships with growing middle-market companies. “

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on BlackRock Capital Investment from $4.00 to $4.25 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 9th.

BKCC stock opened at $4.11 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.87. The company has a market cap of $304.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 1.79. BlackRock Capital Investment has a twelve month low of $2.32 and a twelve month high of $4.47.

BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The asset manager reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. BlackRock Capital Investment had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 59.49%. The firm had revenue of $10.86 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BlackRock Capital Investment will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.73%. BlackRock Capital Investment’s payout ratio is currently 81.63%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Condor Capital Management raised its holdings in BlackRock Capital Investment by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 194,857 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 4,671 shares in the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock Capital Investment by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 21,937 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock Capital Investment by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 90,804 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 7,169 shares in the last quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock Capital Investment by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Capital Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. 28.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock Capital Investment Company Profile

BlackRock Capital Investment Corp, a Traded Fund, seeks investment opportunities in middle market companies located in the US and Canada with revenues of $50 million to $1 billion. The fund targets companies operating in the field of consumer services, technology, distribution, commercial services, Health services, Retail trade, Finance, Transportation.

