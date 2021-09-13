Arizona State Retirement System Reduces Stock Position in American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT)

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,193 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in American National Group were worth $326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ANAT. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of American National Group by 11.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,726 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,196,000 after buying an additional 3,480 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in American National Group by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 812,418 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $78,089,000 after purchasing an additional 10,278 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in American National Group by 273.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 69,146 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,459,000 after purchasing an additional 50,629 shares in the last quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC purchased a new position in American National Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,434,000. Finally, Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in American National Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. 64.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American National Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ANAT opened at $190.30 on Monday. American National Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.04 and a 1-year high of $195.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $175.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.12.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd.

American National Group Company Profile

American National Group, Inc operates as an insurance company. It engages in the provision of life insurance, annuities, health insurance, credit insurance, pension products and property, and casualty insurance for personal lines, agribusiness, and commercial exposures. The company was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in Galveston, TX.

Further Reading: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT).

Receive News & Ratings for American National Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American National Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.