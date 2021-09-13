New York State Common Retirement Fund Boosts Holdings in DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) by 59.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,821 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,678 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in DermTech were worth $1,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in DermTech during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in DermTech during the first quarter worth about $37,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in DermTech during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in DermTech during the first quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in DermTech during the second quarter worth about $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Get DermTech alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DermTech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.80.

In other news, Director Scott R. Pancoast sold 5,000 shares of DermTech stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.41, for a total value of $212,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO John Dobak sold 1,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total transaction of $42,052.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 26,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,047,606 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

DMTK opened at $35.33 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.67 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.67. DermTech, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.85 and a twelve month high of $84.49.

About DermTech

DermTech, Inc is a genomics company in dermatology, which engages in the development and sale of products for the diagnosis and treatment of skin diseases. It markets and develops products that facilitate the early detection of skin cancers, assesses inflammatory diseases, and customizes drug treatments.

See Also: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DMTK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK).

Receive News & Ratings for DermTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DermTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.