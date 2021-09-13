New York State Common Retirement Fund Trims Stock Position in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its stake in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,274 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.10% of LTC Properties worth $1,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of LTC Properties during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in LTC Properties by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,064,000 after acquiring an additional 8,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in LTC Properties by 9.3% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. 72.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get LTC Properties alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LTC. Zacks Investment Research lowered LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. Mizuho lowered LTC Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on LTC Properties from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LTC Properties has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $38.67.

LTC Properties stock opened at $33.85 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.45, a current ratio of 9.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.52. LTC Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.01 and a 52 week high of $44.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.56 and a beta of 0.95.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.22). LTC Properties had a net margin of 37.80% and a return on equity of 7.99%. Research analysts anticipate that LTC Properties, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.74%. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.61%.

LTC Properties Profile

LTC Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in managing seniors housing and health care properties. Its property portfolio includes skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, and memory care facilities. The company was founded by Andre C.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC).

Receive News & Ratings for LTC Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LTC Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.