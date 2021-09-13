New York State Common Retirement Fund Grows Stock Holdings in Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) by 20.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,321 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,921 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Silk Road Medical were worth $1,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,403,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,022,000 after purchasing an additional 112,837 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 47,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after buying an additional 2,001 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,663,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,240,000 after buying an additional 187,300 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 757.0% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 66,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,344,000 after buying an additional 58,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 74,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,791,000 after purchasing an additional 15,490 shares during the last quarter. 94.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SILK shares. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Silk Road Medical in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Silk Road Medical from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

NASDAQ:SILK opened at $61.44 on Monday. Silk Road Medical, Inc has a one year low of $43.11 and a one year high of $75.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 9.51 and a quick ratio of 8.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.27 and a beta of 1.48.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.06. Silk Road Medical had a negative net margin of 53.85% and a negative return on equity of 45.52%. The company had revenue of $26.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.33 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Silk Road Medical, Inc will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Andrew S. Davis sold 6,481 shares of Silk Road Medical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.71, for a total transaction of $386,980.51. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 71,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,250,635.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Richard Ruedy sold 15,407 shares of Silk Road Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $847,385.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,895,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 86,536 shares of company stock worth $4,417,210. Company insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

About Silk Road Medical

Silk Road Medical, Inc develops and manufactures medical devices to treat neurovascular diseases. Its products include ENROUTE transcarotid neuroprotection system, ENROUTE transcarotid stent system, and ENROUTE transcarotid peripheral access kit. The company was founded by Tony M. Chou and Michi Garrison on March 21, 2007 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

