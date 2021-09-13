iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK) Position Decreased by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 29,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,544 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF were worth $1,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 36,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 5,825 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 25,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $762,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF by 231.7% during the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after acquiring an additional 17,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF by 180.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IHAK opened at $45.00 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.76. iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF has a 1 year low of $30.50 and a 1 year high of $46.85.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IHAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.