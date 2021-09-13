Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Trims Stake in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYEM)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYEM) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,947 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.09% of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF worth $1,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC bought a new position in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $109,193,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 2,018.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,174,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,976,000 after buying an additional 3,024,296 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 428.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 558,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,193,000 after buying an additional 452,739 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 77.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 440,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,401,000 after buying an additional 192,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. increased its position in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. now owns 277,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,635,000 after buying an additional 4,054 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of HYEM opened at $23.65 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.71. VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $22.20 and a 52 week high of $24.05.

