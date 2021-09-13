New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 4,014 Shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 73,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,014 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Acadia Realty Trust were worth $1,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AKR. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Acadia Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Acadia Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $167,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $196,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. 99.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Acadia Realty Trust alerts:

In other Acadia Realty Trust news, VP Joseph Napolitano sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.53, for a total value of $215,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Acadia Realty Trust from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Truist upgraded shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.13.

NYSE AKR opened at $20.03 on Monday. Acadia Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $9.10 and a 1 year high of $22.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of -166.90, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.21 and its 200 day moving average is $20.96.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.22). Acadia Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.52% and a negative net margin of 4.10%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Acadia Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.82%.

Acadia Realty Trust Company Profile

Acadia Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in delivering operating platforms and investment strategy. It operates through the following business segments: Core Portfolio, Funds, and Structured Financing. The Core Portfolio segment consists of retail properties. The Funds segment handles retail real estate.

Further Reading: Trade Deficit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR).

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.