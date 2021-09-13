New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $1.64 Million Holdings in Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,806 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.12% of Addus HomeCare worth $1,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADUS. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Credit Agricole S A grew its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 48.6% in the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 7.2% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare in the first quarter valued at about $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ADUS. TheStreet upgraded shares of Addus HomeCare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Addus HomeCare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Addus HomeCare from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of ADUS opened at $86.53 on Monday. Addus HomeCare Co. has a one year low of $80.32 and a one year high of $129.01. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.06.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 8.62%. The business had revenue of $217.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Michael D. Wattenbarger sold 1,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.74, for a total transaction of $95,821.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Addus HomeCare Corp. engages in the provision of in-home personal care services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living, primarily to persons who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization, such as the elderly, chronically ill or disabled.

