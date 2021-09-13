Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) Shares Bought by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) by 3.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 93,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,319 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Great Ajax were worth $1,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Great Ajax during the first quarter worth $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Great Ajax during the first quarter worth $70,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Great Ajax by 75.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 4,564 shares during the last quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Great Ajax during the first quarter worth $134,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Great Ajax by 100.6% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 8,675 shares during the last quarter. 70.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AJX opened at $13.64 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.59. Great Ajax Corp. has a 12-month low of $7.57 and a 12-month high of $14.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market cap of $312.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.80.

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.11. Great Ajax had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 62.49%. On average, research analysts forecast that Great Ajax Corp. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a positive change from Great Ajax’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.16%. Great Ajax’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.32%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AJX. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Great Ajax from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Compass Point began coverage on Great Ajax in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on Great Ajax from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Great Ajax from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.80.

About Great Ajax

Great Ajax Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm acquires, invests and manages a portfolio of mortgage loans secured by single-family residences and single-family properties. It holds real-estate owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure, other settlement of owned non-performing loans, or that acquires in the market.

