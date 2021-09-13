Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $1.23 Million Stock Holdings in Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND) by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 9,646 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Gladstone Land worth $1,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gladstone Land by 8.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,644,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,096,000 after purchasing an additional 129,010 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gladstone Land by 11.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 432,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,923,000 after purchasing an additional 44,446 shares during the last quarter. B&I Capital AG purchased a new stake in shares of Gladstone Land in the second quarter valued at about $8,278,000. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gladstone Land by 1.4% in the first quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 174,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Gladstone Land by 78.1% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 166,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,051,000 after buying an additional 73,091 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LAND opened at $22.34 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.18, a current ratio of 6.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $699.85 million, a PE ratio of -65.71, a P/E/G ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 0.64. Gladstone Land Co. has a twelve month low of $13.55 and a twelve month high of $26.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.20.

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.27). Gladstone Land had a negative net margin of 2.35% and a negative return on equity of 0.36%. Analysts anticipate that Gladstone Land Co. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be given a $0.0451 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Gladstone Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.38%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Gladstone Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of Gladstone Land from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gladstone Land from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.70.

Gladstone Land Profile

Gladstone Land Corp. is an agricultural real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of owning and leasing farmland. It also includes farm-related facilities, such as cooling facilities, packinghouses, processing facilities, and various storage facilities. The company was founded by David Gladstone on June 14, 1997 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

