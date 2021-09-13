Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) and Rockley Photonics (NYSE:RKLY) Critical Survey

Rockley Photonics (NYSE:RKLY) and Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

55.6% of Rockley Photonics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.2% of Microchip Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 24.4% of Rockley Photonics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of Microchip Technology shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Rockley Photonics and Microchip Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rockley Photonics 0 0 3 0 3.00 Microchip Technology 0 4 13 1 2.83

Rockley Photonics currently has a consensus target price of $18.33, suggesting a potential upside of 87.07%. Microchip Technology has a consensus target price of $181.94, suggesting a potential upside of 15.53%. Given Rockley Photonics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Rockley Photonics is more favorable than Microchip Technology.

Volatility and Risk

Rockley Photonics has a beta of -0.02, indicating that its stock price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Microchip Technology has a beta of 1.68, indicating that its stock price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Rockley Photonics and Microchip Technology’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rockley Photonics N/A N/A -$8.22 million $0.04 245.00 Microchip Technology $5.44 billion 7.94 $349.40 million $5.86 26.87

Microchip Technology has higher revenue and earnings than Rockley Photonics. Microchip Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Rockley Photonics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Rockley Photonics and Microchip Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rockley Photonics N/A -259.82% -8.33% Microchip Technology 8.40% 32.10% 10.49%

Summary

Microchip Technology beats Rockley Photonics on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Rockley Photonics Company Profile

Rockley Photonics Ltd. is a supplier of integrated silicon photonic chips and modules across multiple markets. Rockley Photonics Ltd., formerly known as SC Health Corp., is based in PASADENA, Calif.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology, Inc. engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment involves in the designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products. The Technology Licensing segment offers license fees and royalties associated with technology licenses for the use of SuperFlash embedded flash and Smartbits one time programmable technologies. The company was founded on February 14, 1989 and is headquartered in Chandler, AZ.

