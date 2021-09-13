Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Grows Holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 17.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,438 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,619 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $1,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SSNC. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 702 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments bought a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $179,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.89% of the company’s stock.

SSNC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist raised their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on SS&C Technologies from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.69.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSNC opened at $71.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $75.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.34 billion, a PE ratio of 26.61 and a beta of 1.56. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.39 and a 1 year high of $79.71.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 20.63% and a net margin of 14.87%. As a group, analysts expect that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.84%.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

