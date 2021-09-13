Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Holdings Trimmed by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,699 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 414 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Insulet were worth $1,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Insulet by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 302 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its holdings in shares of Insulet by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Insulet by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,856 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Insulet by 281.8% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 126 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Friess Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Insulet during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Insulet alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on PODD. TheStreet cut shares of Insulet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Insulet from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Insulet from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Insulet in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Insulet from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Insulet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $282.31.

In other news, EVP Bret Christensen sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.13, for a total transaction of $882,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,803,437.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Insulet stock opened at $296.42 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $20.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -644.39 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 5.87 and a quick ratio of 4.95. Insulet Co. has a fifty-two week low of $210.24 and a fifty-two week high of $309.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $284.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $274.24.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $263.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.80 million. Insulet had a negative net margin of 3.06% and a positive return on equity of 0.21%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Insulet Co. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

About Insulet

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

Recommended Story: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.